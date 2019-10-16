Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

