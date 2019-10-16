Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GLDD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 421,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $655.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 279,745 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 171,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

