Greenshift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Down 27.5%

Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) shares traded down 27.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 13,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 23,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Greenshift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

