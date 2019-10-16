Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 4,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIF. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 210,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

