Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of ASR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.62. 62,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $127.95 and a 1 year high of $193.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $348,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

