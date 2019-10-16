Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Guidant Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.58. The company had a trading volume of 101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,159. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

