Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 670,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 48,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,234. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.67 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

