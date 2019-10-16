GYG (LON:GYG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), 1,621,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.99. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.16.

About GYG (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

