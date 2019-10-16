Hamlin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors makes up about 2.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $55,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. 3,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,009. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Several analysts have commented on NHI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

