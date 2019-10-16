Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

LON:HSTN opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

