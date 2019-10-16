Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.92. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,152,922 shares.

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

