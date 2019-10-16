Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,607 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

