Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. 132,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,524. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

