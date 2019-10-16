Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Walmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.12. 114,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.