Harwood Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 294,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,392,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,143 shares of company stock worth $43,950,409 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

