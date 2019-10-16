Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 721,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

