HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ADOCY stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. ADOCIA/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Get ADOCIA/S alerts:

ADOCIA/S Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ADOCIA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOCIA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.