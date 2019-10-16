HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $567,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,854 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

