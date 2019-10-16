Head-To-Head Comparison: Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) versus Berry Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BRY)

Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wholehealth Products and Berry Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Petroleum 0 1 4 0 2.80

Berry Petroleum has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%.

Profitability

This table compares Wholehealth Products and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A Berry Petroleum 24.87% 12.64% 7.39%

Dividends

Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Wholehealth Products does not pay a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wholehealth Products and Berry Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 1.34 $147.10 million $1.26 7.71

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Wholehealth Products.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Wholehealth Products on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wholehealth Products

Wholehealth Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. It produces and markets diagnostic test kits for consumer use and for health professionals. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

