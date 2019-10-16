Head-To-Head Contrast: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Smart Global (NYSE:SGH)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Smart Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 2 0 2.20 Smart Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Smart Global has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Smart Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.19 $59.12 million $1.52 10.53 Smart Global $1.21 billion 0.55 $51.33 million $2.56 11.37

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Global has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 1.72% 5.36% 1.21% Smart Global 4.24% 25.19% 8.53%

Summary

Smart Global beats JinkoSolar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

