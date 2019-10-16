Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

HTA stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,261,000 after buying an additional 1,695,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 237,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

