Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

HLIO opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $151,993.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $837,993. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $268,031,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $144,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $107,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $94,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

