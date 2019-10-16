Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. 5,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

