Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

