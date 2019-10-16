Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises about 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,306. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.