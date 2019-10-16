HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.11

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 8577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.08.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

