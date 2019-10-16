Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,315 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.32% of Henry Schein worth $30,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 168.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

HSIC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 144,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

