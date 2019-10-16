Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRI opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

