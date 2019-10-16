Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Stock Price Down 32.7%

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC (LON:HPAC) traded down 32.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.45 ($0.59), 196 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,053% from the average session volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile (LON:HPAC)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

