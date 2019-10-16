Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 11,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.97. Hess has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

