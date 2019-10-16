Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.51.

Shares of HXL opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $83,589,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,334,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hexcel by 215.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,132,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 773,112 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 21.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,945,000 after buying an additional 144,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

