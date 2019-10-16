Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 960 ($12.54).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,024.02 ($13.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 987.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.83. The firm has a market cap of $831.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.92. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

