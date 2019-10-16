Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,662. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

