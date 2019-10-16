Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.92

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 19529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

HTHIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $18.82 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

