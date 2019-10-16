HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. HNI has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HNI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.24. HNI has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

