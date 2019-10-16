Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.48.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 62.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

