Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $67,680.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.