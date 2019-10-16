Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $940,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $154,067,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. 302,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

