HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in HP were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 378.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 263,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,573. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

