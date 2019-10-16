HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 915 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 915 ($11.96) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.87) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.64.

In related news, insider Marc Moses bought 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

