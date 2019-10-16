Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $329,000.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,882.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

HPP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,983. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

