Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading Up 2.9%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 24,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 41,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hudson Resources

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

