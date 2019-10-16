Huobi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $815.92 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00043315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $815.92 million and approximately $80.72 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.41 or 0.06072663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00044780 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,205,523 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

