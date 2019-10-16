Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $45,851.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043155 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.02 or 0.06105563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044451 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

