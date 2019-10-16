Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €206.83 ($240.50).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ETR:HYQ traded down €8.50 ($9.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €266.50 ($309.88). 10,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €241.57 and its 200-day moving average is €218.79. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €138.00 ($160.47) and a 12-month high of €266.00 ($309.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.22.

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

