IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on IAA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:IAA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

