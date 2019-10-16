IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.88. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,458. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $230.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. Insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,305,995 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.