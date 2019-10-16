IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IBM (NYSE:IBM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IBM updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. 5,813,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $152.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

