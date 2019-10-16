IBM (NYSE:IBM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.81. IBM also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.58 EPS.

IBM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,813,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.63.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

