Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 728,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,631% from the previous session’s volume of 42,102 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

In other Ideal Power news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,112 shares of Ideal Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $32,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,516 shares of company stock valued at $307,828. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

